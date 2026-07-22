Arbitrum Foundation proposes $43M 2027 budget, opens delegate review

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Arbitrum Foundation requests $43M for 2027 ops; delegates weigh oversight

Arbitrum Foundation asked for $43 million to fund 2027 operations. The proposal sits in governance for delegate feedback, not finalized yet.

The request covers operations, admin, and growth through 2027. Arbitrum is a major Layer 2, so any large budget triggers scrutiny from tokenholders and delegates. Source: Arbitrum governance forum proposal.

The core debate is size and structure. How much a large crypto foundation should spend to stay competitive without draining DAO reserves.

Key points

$43M ask for 2027 operations and growth

Proposal under discussion, not approved

Focus on treasury discipline versus ecosystem expansion

Delegates likely to demand KPIs, milestones, audits, and caps

DAOs now budget like firms. Teams, grants, developer support, legal, security, integrations, and outreach need steady funding. Delegates will assess what the spend funds, how it’s measured, and alignment with long-term goals. Source: governance thread.

Trade-off is clear. Spend too little, lose builders, apps, and liquidity to Base, Optimism, zkSync, Starknet, Polygon. Spend too much, risk waste and treasury depletion.

Process matters now. Forum review lets delegates push for clearer reporting, category transparency, and milestone-based releases before any vote. Prior treasury debates in Arbitrum make clarity and oversight central. Source: proposal details.

Context is competitive. Layer 2s are in a mature phase. Fees are low, users bridge easily, loyalty is thin. Success will be judged by output: more developers, stronger apps, deeper liquidity, better tooling, sustained activity across DeFi and gaming.

This report is based on the Arbitrum Foundation funding proposal.