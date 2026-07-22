Arbitrum proposes paid Fast Feed, sends 97% revenue to DAO treasury

Bullish

Arbitrum proposes paid Fast Feed, sends 97% revenue to DAO

Arbitrum governance considers Fast Feed, a paid authenticated data stream for Arbitrum One. 97% of subscription revenue goes to the DAO Treasury, 3% to the Developer Guild.

The feed delivers sequencer ordering details after finalization. It is ordering-neutral. No transaction reordering. No frontrunning. Governance positions this as monetizing data access, not MEV rights. Source: Arbitrum governance proposal.

Why it matters for investors:

- Direct protocol revenue to the treasury can fund grants and operations without token sales. If demand is real, this becomes a recurring DAO income stream. Proposal text.

- Targets sophisticated users: market makers, infra providers, execution-sensitive teams. These users pay for authenticated, low-latency data. Details.

- The 97/3 split makes economics transparent and repeatable for future data products. Proposal.

Key facts:

- Product: Paid, authenticated data stream for Arbitrum One. Source.

- Access: Sequencer ordering details post-finalization. Source.

- Economics: 97% revenue to DAO Treasury, 3% to Developer Guild. Source.

- MEV stance: Ordering-neutral; no reordering or manipulation. Source.

Open questions for delegates:

- Will enough users pay for premium access to make this material for the treasury

- Is access fair and priced to avoid structural advantages

- Are technical guarantees sufficient to prevent perceived MEV benefits

All per governance thread.

Bottom line:

Arbitrum tests DAO-owned infra monetization. If adopted and subscribed, Fast Feed could establish a repeatable revenue model for L2s, without shifting costs to regular users. Primary source.