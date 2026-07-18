BNB Chain reaches $5.2B tokenized real-world assets, ranks second after Ethereum

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BNB Chain RWA tops $5.2B, up 32% monthly, second behind Ethereum

BNB Chain’s tokenized real‑world assets reached about $5.2B, per RWA.xyz. The same tracker shows 32.26% monthly growth, placing it second after Ethereum RWA.xyz.

The assets count spans hundreds of tokens across U.S. Treasuries, real estate, commodities, and equities RWA.xyz.

RWA is turning multi‑chain. Ethereum still leads, but activity on BNB Chain shows issuers and users are moving beyond one network.

RWA TVL on BNB Chain is about $5.2B RWA.xyz.

Monthly increase is 32.26% RWA.xyz.

Hundreds of tokenized assets across major categories RWA.xyz.

BNB Chain is now the #2 RWA venue after Ethereum RWA.xyz.

Scale is only the first step. The next test is usage, collateralization, integration into DeFi, issuer credibility, and transparency.

Regulatory alignment matters. RWA can involve securities, commodities, and fund interests. Issuers must operate inside legal frameworks.

Signal is clear. BNB Chain’s $5.2B RWA base puts it firmly in the tokenization conversation RWA.xyz.