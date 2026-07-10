Vitalik Buterin proposes single-slot finality to speed Ethereum settlement

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Vitalik Buterin outlined a plan for single-slot finality on Ethereum, aiming to cut the gap between transaction inclusion and final settlement. The post signals ongoing base-layer work, not a quick market shift, per the Buterin blog post on Single-Slot Finality.

Buterin proposes single-slot finality to speed Ethereum settlement

Buterin sketched a path to single-slot finality on Ethereum in his blog post.

The goal is faster, cleaner settlement for users, reducing inclusion-to-finality lag source.

The work targets the base layer, not only rollups, keeping L1 settlement in focus source.

Single-slot finality would finalize blocks far faster than the current model, shrinking settlement uncertainty for users and apps source.

The design must balance speed with validator loads, decentralization, and cryptographic safety. These trade-offs drive the research path and rollout complexity source.

Market impact is not immediate. The post keeps Ethereum’s base-layer roadmap in view while broader activity leans on L2s. It is a development to watch as follow-up research and data land source.