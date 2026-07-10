Cap Stabledrop cut to $4.2 million from 12 million cUSD

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Cap Stabledrop update

https://x.com/caplabslimited/status/2075599572743930000

1. The Stabledrop amount to be paid to CAPS holders has been set at $4.2 million (one-third of the previous compensation plan of 12 million cUSD).

2. Eligible users are those who bought YT, took a loss, and did not also hold the corresponding Principal Token. Users who held cUSD or provided liquidity to the Pendle LP will not receive the Stabledrop (????)

3. Claims open from July 13: stabledrop.caplabslimited.com

You can already go to the site, connect your wallet, and check. I burned $20k on YT and was expecting to get a $36k airdrop, but the actual amount showing is 4893 cUSD. The total compensation pool was cut to a third—so why did my payout get slashed to an eighth?

Conclusion: got stabbed in the back, big time.