Ethereum marks 11 years: $149B stablecoins, lower mainnet fees

Neutral

Ethereum turned 11 with a mixed signal: it remains a core settlement layer while base-chain revenue has declined. Network data for July 31 shows about $148.8 billion in stablecoins and roughly $15.5 billion in tokenized real-world assets, alongside daily mainnet revenue near $330,000 and base-chain fees around $734,000 over 24 hours. This reflects a shift of activity to rollups and cheaper execution environments while Ethereum retains settlement gravity.

Key Metrics

Age: 11 years as of July 30, 2026.

Stablecoins on Ethereum: approximately $148.8 billion.

Tokenized real-world assets: roughly $15.5 billion.

Daily mainnet revenue: near $330,000; base-chain fees: about $734,000 over 24 hours.

Context: Survival, Expansion, and Anchors

Since launch in July 2015, Ethereum has navigated the DAO crisis, hard forks, congestion cycles, NFT and DeFi waves, competing Layer 1s, regulatory pressure, and the Merge to proof-of-stake. It became the default venue for stablecoins, lending, DEXs, DAOs, NFTs, tokenized assets, and Layer 2 ecosystems. The $148.8 billion stablecoin base signals ongoing use as dollar-denominated settlement. The reported $15.5 billion in RWAs indicates growing institutional on-chain instruments such as treasuries, credit, and funds.

Fee Compression: Trade-offs From Scaling

Lower mainnet fees and revenue can indicate reduced base-layer value capture through lower burn and changes to validator economics. They also indicate that rollups and Layer 2s are moving execution off mainnet and reducing congestion as intended. The core question: can Ethereum capture sufficient value through settlement, data availability, ETH’s monetary premium, and Layer 2 alignment while direct base-chain revenue declines.

Layer 2s and ETH Valuation

Rollups increase usability and throughput but fragment liquidity and reduce direct fee pressure on L1. The old model linked demand for blockspace to high fees and more burn. The newer model distributes activity across Layer 2s while L1 earns from settlement and data demand, which benefits users but complicates ETH valuation.

Outlook: Value Capture Defines the Next Chapter

Ethereum’s position remains central due to stablecoins, RWAs, DeFi collateral, and rollup settlement on its security. Competitors offer cheaper execution and specialization, and Layer 2s shift activity away from L1. The decisive factor is whether significant value continues to settle on Ethereum and return economic benefit to ETH despite lower base-layer fees.

Sources: public Ethereum network data, July 2026 stablecoin, RWA, and fee metrics; Etherscan: Etherscan.