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Ethereum Foundation Cuts Budget to Protect Long-Term Solvency

**Ethereum Foundation Cuts Costs, Narrows Mandate**

The Ethereum Foundation has confirmed a reorganization aimed at lowering annual spending and tightening its operational scope. The move is designed to protect long-term solvency and streamline internal work clusters.

The Foundation will adopt a leaner model, shifting toward an endowment-style approach rather than cycle-driven spending. This could help weather volatile crypto markets, sustained ETH price pressure, and increasing grant requests.

A smaller operating burn may force sharper prioritization. Protocol research, client development, privacy, wallet access, institutional adoption, and ecosystem support will now compete within a more restricted mandate.

Despite decentralization, EF remains a key coordination hub for researchers, app developers, auditors, and community groups. The reorganization comes as Ethereum faces ETF flow pressure, staking debates, MEV issues, and questions over institutional settlement on public chains.

Investors will watch whether leaner operations bring faster protocol upgrades, clearer grant priorities, and smoother collaboration with independent teams—or if they slow execution and create uncertainty.

Full announcement: Ethereum Foundation.