Ethereum Foundation pushes clear signing standards to reduce dApp blind approvals

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Ethereum Foundation outlines “clear signing” work to reduce blind approvals in dApps. The push targets user-side security risks in wallet confirmations. Source.

The change focuses on safer signing standards on Ethereum. It aims to make transactions more human-readable. Details.

Foundation details safer clear-signing standards here.

Goal is to cut blind approvals in complex dApp flows source.

Cleaner prompts could lower common wallet risks source.

Why it matters now. Security and UX changes can shift how users, builders, and compliance teams operate, even without an immediate price move. Source.

Key read. Treat this as infrastructure work with potential operational impact. It adds a concrete data point for risk and signing clarity. Source.

Watch adoption. Look for wallet integrations, developer feedback, exchange support, and any regulatory response as confirming signals. Source.