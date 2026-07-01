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Ethereum Foundation stakes $7.86M ETH with Lido in treasury rebalancing

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Ethereum Foundation stakes 4,938 ETH on Lido.

EF deposited 4,938 ETH (~$7.86m) into Lido on June 30, 2026, per on-chain data flagged by Onchain Lens. The tracker said more deposits are likely.

The move extends EF’s active treasury rotation. By late April 2026, EF had approached ~69,500 ETH staked across Lido and self-run validators before initiating a structured exit from Lido via 271 batched transactions of 811 wstETH each to the protocol’s unstETH contract, unwinding about 21,270 ETH (~$49.6m), according to Arkham.

Source: Arkham

Context on EF’s treasury approach and restructuring appears in this backgrounder from Coinspeaker: How the EF endowment model shapes treasury decisions.

Sources

- Deposit and likelihood of more: Onchain Lens on X

- EF staking activity and flows: Arkham entity page