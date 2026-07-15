Ethereum reclaims $1,800 as capital rotates ahead of spot ETF launch

Bullish

Ethereum reclaims $1,800 as risk appetite returns and spot ETF hopes firm. Rotation back into Ethereum shows up in flows, but it needs confirmation.

Headline: ETH retakes $1,800; focus shifts to futures OI and Arkham-tracked flows

- ETH reclaimed the $1,800 level as risk appetite improved.

- A break above near-term resistance signals capital rotation ahead of spot ETF launch.

- The move needs follow‑through; watch futures open interest and on-chain flows.

Price action matters here only if tied to a real catalyst or positioning shift. The read adds one data point, not a “magic answer.” The emphasis is on visible flows and market structure from Arkham-tracked data, not a standalone candle. Source: Arkham Intelligence Ethereum entity.

Traders should check how ETH futures open interest shifted during the rebound. That anchors the story to positioning instead of a generic move. For flows and wallet activity, the cleanest lens is Arkham. See Arkham’s Ethereum dashboard.

Timing matters. The July 15 update follows sessions where crypto reacted to macro headlines, ETF flow signals, regulation, and exchange product tweaks. Any credible input across those channels draws attention. Editorial note: News Desk, edited by Samuel Rae.

Avoid overreach. A listing isn’t adoption. A rebound isn’t a trend reversal. A rulemaking step isn’t final certainty.

What to watch next:

- Whether ETF demand and infrastructure improvements reinforce each other

- Futures OI and basis for confirmation of rotation

- Arkham-tracked wallet and exchange flows for sustained follow‑through

Bottom line: This adds one more cycle datapoint for where Ethereum stands. The strongest take sticks closest to the source. Primary source: Arkham.