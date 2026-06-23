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Former Ethereum Foundation researchers launch nonprofit Ethlabs; BitMine, SharpLink, Lubin back

Ethlabs launched as an independent nonprofit for Ethereum protocol R&D. The group is backed by BitMine, SharpLink, and Joe Lubin, per the corporate announcement.

It adds an institutional-facing R&D layer around Ethereum’s core research ecosystem. The announcement says former Ethereum Foundation contributors are involved, signaling added capacity at the protocol level source.

This is not a new governance center. Ethereum’s roadmap remains distributed. But more funded research can shape which proposals get developed and tested before client teams see them.

For ETH’s market story, the backing by BitMine, SharpLink, and Lubin points to growing institutional alignment around infrastructure, beyond just buying ETH. Price impact depends on visible R&D outputs and adoption by client teams.

Key facts

- Ethlabs launched as an independent nonprofit focused on Ethereum protocol R&D announcement.

- Backers: BitMine, SharpLink, Joe Lubin source.

- Former Ethereum Foundation contributors are involved source.