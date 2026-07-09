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Circle launches MiCA-compliant EURC on Base and boosts euro liquidity

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Circle launches EURC on Base, bringing a euro stablecoin to Ethereum L2

Circle released native EURC on Base. The launch aligns with its MiCA plan.



Base gets a euro unit without bridges. Developers get cleaner payments and pairs. Users get native euro rails.



Circle positions EURC as MiCA‑ready. Distribution on a fast L2 meets tightening EU rules.



Stablecoin competition is heating up under MiCA. Licensed issuers may gain share where unregulated tokens face limits.



Circle launched native EURC on Base

Base adds a euro stablecoin aligned with Circle’s MiCA strategy

It expands liquidity options as regulated stablecoin competition intensifies

Most crypto liquidity is dollar based. A native euro token helps Base serve EU flows and euro pairs.



If usage grows, EURC can support DeFi, payments, and trading on Base. Stablecoins sit at the settlement layer for these activities.



Source: Circle announcement on EURC for Base