Fasanara-linked wallet shorts $67M ETH on Hyperliquid, signaling on-chain shift

Neutral

$67M ETH short on Hyperliquid signals institutional flow on-chain

A wallet linked to Fasanara Capital opened a roughly $67 million short on ETH at Hyperliquid. The trade is on-chain and visible to all.

The size stands out. The venue matters more.

Institutional flow is now using decentralized perps, not only CEX and OTC.

The position sits at wallet 0x7fda…7d1 per Hyperliquid’s explorer.

The wallet is labeled “BobbyBigSize” and has been linked to Fasanara Capital according to on-chain attributions cited by the report.

Short size is ~$67M against ETH.

Source data: Hyperliquid explorer for the position.

Do not read it as simple ETH doom.

Funds short for hedges, basis trades, and market-neutral books. The visible leg does not show the full strategy or other venues.

What changes: transparency.

On-chain perps expose wallet-level behavior. Traders can track adds, cuts, funding shifts, and potential liquidation bands via the explorer. That can shape narrative and positioning.

Why Hyperliquid:

Faster execution and growing depth have pulled larger traders on-chain. This narrows the gap with centralized venues and makes institutional sizing publicly observable.

Key takeaways for investors:

- Watch funding moves and OI around the visible short via the Hyperliquid page address view.

- Treat attribution and intent cautiously. The short may hedge spot or options elsewhere.

- Structural shift: more ETH risk is migrating to on-chain venues with real-time visibility.

Primary source:

Hyperliquid explorer data for the ETH short.