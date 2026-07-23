Fasanara-linked wallet shorts $67M ETH on Hyperliquid, signaling on-chain shift
$67M ETH short on Hyperliquid signals institutional flow on-chain
A wallet linked to Fasanara Capital opened a roughly $67 million short on ETH at Hyperliquid. The trade is on-chain and visible to all.
The size stands out. The venue matters more.
Institutional flow is now using decentralized perps, not only CEX and OTC.
- The position sits at wallet 0x7fda…7d1 per Hyperliquid’s explorer.
- The wallet is labeled “BobbyBigSize” and has been linked to Fasanara Capital according to on-chain attributions cited by the report.
- Short size is ~$67M against ETH.
- Source data: Hyperliquid explorer for the position.
Do not read it as simple ETH doom.
Funds short for hedges, basis trades, and market-neutral books. The visible leg does not show the full strategy or other venues.
What changes: transparency.
On-chain perps expose wallet-level behavior. Traders can track adds, cuts, funding shifts, and potential liquidation bands via the explorer. That can shape narrative and positioning.
Why Hyperliquid:
Faster execution and growing depth have pulled larger traders on-chain. This narrows the gap with centralized venues and makes institutional sizing publicly observable.
Key takeaways for investors:
- Watch funding moves and OI around the visible short via the Hyperliquid page address view.
- Treat attribution and intent cautiously. The short may hedge spot or options elsewhere.
- Structural shift: more ETH risk is migrating to on-chain venues with real-time visibility.
Primary source:
Hyperliquid explorer data for the ETH short.