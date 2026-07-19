MyEtherWallet launches $40 per wallet reward campaign across three tasks

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MyEtherWallet launches three reward campaigns, up to $40 per wallet

MEW rolls out three promos tied to swaps and quests. Max payout per wallet is $40 in USDC.

Trade & Hold . Swap $100 of “temperature-based tokenized stocks” inside MEW app and hold 14 days. Reward $10 USDC. Pools split between web/PC and mobile app, allowing separate participation.

. Swap $100 of “temperature-based tokenized stocks” inside MEW app and hold 14 days. Reward $10 USDC. Pools split between web/PC and mobile app, allowing separate participation. Trade and get . Each hour, first 15 users who swap $250 in the MEW app receive $5 USDC.

. Each hour, first 15 users who swap $250 in the MEW app receive $5 USDC. Layer3 quest. First 1,000 users to complete simple tasks at Layer3: Intro to MEW get $25 USDC.

Rewards are per wallet. Web and app pools are distinct. Total $40 assumes completing all three.