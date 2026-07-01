Нейтральная

Ondo brings 430 tokenized stocks and ETFs to Uniswap for non-US users

Поделиться 2 мин

Ondo adds 430+ tokenized stocks and ETFs to Uniswap on Ethereum and BNB; US access blocked

Ondo Finance integrated 430+ tokenized stocks and ETFs with Uniswap on Ethereum and BNB Chain. Eligible users can trade tokenized blue chips and major ETFs through Uniswap routes. Source.

430+ tokenized stocks and ETFs now route via Uniswap and UniswapX API Ondo Finance.

Live on Ethereum and BNB Chain through the Uniswap interface and UniswapX API Ondo Finance.

Examples include Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, SPY, QQQ in tokenized form Ondo Finance.

Not available to US persons; access gated by KYC and compliance lists Ondo Finance.

The push extends the real‑world asset trend, bringing traditional exposure on-chain and into DeFi. Tokenized stocks and ETFs blend public market familiarity with crypto settlement and composability Ondo Finance.

Uniswap remains a core liquidity layer in DeFi. Plugging tokenized assets into that flow aims to make them more usable than simple buy‑and‑hold wrappers Ondo Finance.

The US block is central. Ondo enforces geo and eligibility limits via KYC whitelists. This is not a universally open retail product, even if it appears in DeFi interfaces Ondo Finance.

Why it matters for RWAs. Tokenized assets can bring yield, collateral, and familiar instruments onto blockchain rails tokenized assets. For eligible users, tokenized equities may offer flexible access to traditional exposures. For protocols, it expands beyond crypto‑native assets Ondo Finance.

Next steps hinge on liquidity, regulation, redemption mechanics, and user preference versus traditional brokerages. The integration signals tokenization moving into usable market plumbing, not just pitch decks Ondo Finance.

Source: Ondo Finance