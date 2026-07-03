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Solana reaches record $3.4 billion in real‑world asset investments

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**Solana Reaches Record $3.4B in Real-World Assets**

Solana’s real-world asset (RWA) total value locked has hit a record **$3.4 billion**, signaling accelerating institutional and developer interest in its network.

According to DeFiLlama, the surge in RWA activity aligns with a sharp increase in Solana’s on-chain stablecoin supply, now above **$16 billion**.

Both data points were confirmed on July 2, 2026, through DeFiLlama’s stablecoin dashboard.

These figures underscore Solana’s growing role as a low-latency settlement layer for tokenized assets and stable-value instruments, a segment seeing steady institutional inflows.

Analysts note that the $3.4B figure only covers verified RWA protocols—memecoins and speculative tokens are excluded. The move marks a data-backed structural expansion rather than a short-term market reaction.

For context, future confirmation from additional dashboards, filings, or protocol updates could validate further growth.

Even without that, the current numbers define Solana as a focal point in the broader shift toward tokenized assets.

Solana (SOL) continues to consolidate its position in the RWA and stablecoin sectors, becoming one of the most actively used blockchains for real-economy tokenization.