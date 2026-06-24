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Toss Bank tests Solana stablecoin payments for global remittances

South Korea’s Toss Bank is piloting Solana-based rails for global remittances and settlement, per Crypto.news. The proof-of-concept puts stablecoins into a bank payment flow.

Toss Bank tests Solana for remittances

This is a mainstream bank, not a crypto startup. Toss Bank serves a large consumer base in Korea. The test sits close to real banking infrastructure. Source.

Remittances fit stablecoins well. Cross-border wires are slow and costly. Blockchain rails can cut settlement time. The bank keeps KYC, compliance and the user interface. Source.

Users care about cheaper and faster transfers. They don’t need to see whether Solana or Ethereum settles the payment. Reliability inside a trusted app is the sell. Source.

For Solana, this backs the payments narrative. Low fees and fast finality target consumer-scale use. It’s another real-world test. Source.

Pilots carry risk. Many never reach production. But regulated app trials shape the market. If banks keep testing stablecoin remittances, competition among major chains may intensify. Source.

Key points for investors:

- Mainstream bank runs a stablecoin PoC on Solana. Source.

- Use case targets cross-border payments with faster settlement and lower costs. Source.

- Signals a push for institutional payment flows across SOL and ETH ecosystems. Source.