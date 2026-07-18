NewsBTC
41 min ago
Neutral

Uniswap founder proposes protocol fees across v4 pools and Robinhood Chain

min

Hayden Adams proposed expanding Uniswap protocol fees. The plan targets v4 and Robinhood Chain.

Title: Adams proposes Uniswap fee expansion across v4 and Robinhood Chain

Uniswap governance published the proposal to activate protocol-level fees on multiple deployments, including v4 pools and the new Robinhood Chain. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.

Why it matters for UNI: usage and token value have diverged. Protocol fees could link exchange volume to protocol-controlled revenue and potential burn mechanics, strengthening token economics. Details in the governance post. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.

What’s proposed
- Turn on protocol fees across select deployments, including v4 and Robinhood Chain. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.
- Route collections to TokenJars and claim for burning via bridging to UNI on mainnet. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.

The trade-off: capture value without hurting liquidity. If fees rise too much, LPs could migrate. If too low, UNI holders see little impact. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.

Multi-chain adds complexity. A model that works on Ethereum may differ on Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, or Polygon. Fee rates, affected pools, and collection mechanics will shape outcomes per chain. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.

What each group watches
- UNI holders: clearer path to value capture and treasury inflows. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.
- LPs: impact on fee split and pool attractiveness. Liquidity can move fast. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.
- Traders: execution quality and pricing if liquidity thins. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.

Big picture: DeFi shifts from pure growth to value capture. Uniswap’s path may set expectations for governance tokens sector-wide. The vote and execution will decide the market impact. Source: Uniswap Governance Forum.