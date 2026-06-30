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US spot Ethereum ETFs see $8M outflow as investors move to USDT

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs see $8M outflow; USDT minting signals cash on sidelines

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs posted a net $8M outflow on June 29, 2026. Meanwhile, USDT issuance stayed active, pointing to rotation into stablecoins, not exits.

Tokenpost reported the flows, cross-checked with the Farside Ethereum ETF tracker and the Tether Transparency Portal. The read: institutions trimmed ETH exposure at the margin, while capital remained inside crypto as dry powder.

Do not frame the ETF outflows as pushing spot price down. Treat it as portfolio adjustment by larger players, not a price guarantee. The signal matters for positioning and liquidity, not a single-direction call.

This split helps traders map risk. ETH ETFs bled modestly, but stablecoin supply held up. That is usually a waiting posture, not a full retreat.

Spillovers can bite. Bitcoin treasury narratives can sway altcoin sentiment. ETF flow data shapes institutional positioning. Network and derivatives metrics can tilt support and demand when liquidity is thin.

Track follow-up ETF flows across Farside data

Check on-chain metrics and open interest

Watch governance dashboards and official filings

If the pattern persists across these datasets, it strengthens into a theme. If it fades, it looks like short-term positioning noise.

Sources: Tokenpost, Farside Ethereum ETF tracker, Tether Transparency Portal.