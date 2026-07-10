VanEck adds fee waiver in updated Ethereum ETF filing to attract inflows

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VanEck adds fee waiver to spot Ethereum ETF filing. Pricing war escalates.

VanEck amended its spot Ethereum ETF registration, per the SEC filing. The update introduces a fee waiver aimed at attracting early assets.

Key points

- VanEck updated its S-1 for a spot Ethereum ETF, according to the SEC.

- The filing adds a fee waiver to boost competitiveness, per the same document.

- Issuers are now competing on fees as well as approval timing, as highlighted by this update.

Why it matters

Fee waivers can pull early flows when similar funds launch together. Small cost gaps can decide day-one allocations.

What to watch

Follow new filings and fee tables for further cuts. Track early flow data once launches begin. The signal is in the paperwork and subsequent numbers on the SEC site.