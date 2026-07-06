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Vitalik Buterin Proposes Unified Fee Rules To Simplify Ethereum Layer 2 Use

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**Vitalik Buterin targets fragmentation in Ethereum’s Layer 2s**

Vitalik Buterin renewed focus on one of Ethereum’s major user issues — fragmented Layer 2 experiences. He proposed ideas to unify L2 gas-fee structures and standardize cross-network wallets.

His comments highlight a growing challenge. Moving between L2s today feels like shifting across separate blockchains, not one cohesive ecosystem. Users face inconsistent fees, liquidity gaps, and wallets that operate differently with each network.

Buterin suggested Ethereum must improve in three areas:

Unified gas-fee logic across Layer 2s

Shared wallet standards for cross-L2 usability

Better coordination between rollups and bridges

These changes aim to make Ethereum scaling feel seamless. If successful, ETH could maintain its lead without compromising decentralization or liquidity. If not, users may continue treating each rollup as an isolated system, giving room for rival L1s to market simplicity instead.

Ethereum developers now openly discuss the issue — the next step is aligning incentives across wallets, bridges, and sequencers to make the network truly interconnected.