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Strategy authorizes up to $1.25B Bitcoin sales to boost USD reserve

Strategy okays up to $1.25B BTC sales as Bitcoin slips to ~$59k; STRC dividend lifted to 12%

BTC holds a fragile line near $59,200. Down 1.7% in 24h and 6% in a week.

Strategy formally authorized a Bitcoin Monetization Program within its new Digital Credit Capital Framework. The board can sell BTC to raise up to $1.25B for the US dollar reserve, which was about $2.55B on June 28, per the company’s statement and coverage by Coinspeaker detailing management’s stance.

The framework also arms buybacks. Two separate repurchase programs of up to $1B each cover digital credit securities (STRC, STRF, STRD, STRK preferred) and Class A common stock. BTC sale proceeds can fund both, per the same source here.

The company raised STRC’s annual dividend to 12.00%. Effective from July 1. Goal: keep STRC near its $100 stated value, per Coinspeaker’s report on the framework.

What changed: BTC sales are now authorized and codified. Execution is conditional, not automatic per management coverage.

Balance sheet: USD reserve stood near $2.55B on June 28, with capacity to add up to $1.25B via BTC monetization source.

Capital returns: Up to $2B in total repurchase authorizations across preferreds and common; STRC dividend now 12% source.

Spot action stays tense. BTC tried to reclaim $60,000 and failed, with traders flagging $58,000–$59,000 as the key support band tweet source.

Near-term supports watched: $58k–$59k tweet.

Resistance: $60k first, with rejection on the latest attempt tweet.

Structure: Lower highs and lower lows intraday. Closing back above $59k would help a bounce view stay alive tweet.

The risk for BTC is a supply overhang if Strategy sells into weakness. The support band must hold to avoid a range breakdown, per trader commentary here.