Fed hike odds and $465M ETF outflows push Bitcoin to $63,100
2 min
Bitcoin drops to $63,100 on hike odds and $465M ETF outflows
Bitcoin fell 3% to $63,100, an 11‑day low, as traders priced a roughly one‑in‑three chance of a Fed hike on July 29.
Flows confirm it. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $465M in outflows on July 23–24, plus a $11M outflow on July 27, snapping a seven‑day inflow streak and erasing July’s fragile recovery.
- Markets assign ~33–40% odds to a surprise hike per prediction markets Polymarket.
- Citadel Securities expects a 25 bp hike, framing it as credibility‑enhancing for Chair Kevin Warsh, keeping the meeting’s read hawkish even without a move.
- Macro de‑risking leads; higher rate odds raise the cost of holding non‑yielding risk assets, prompting trims ahead of FOMC.
- BTC’s July rebound was weak. The $65,000–$65,500 band capped rallies after a ~50% drawdown from the October 2025 ATH of $126,000.
- Legislative tailwinds fade. The Clarity Act boost stalled as macro repricing dominates.
Key levels and structure
- Support to watch: $62,000 next, with stronger demand near $60,000, per Orbit Markets’ Caroline Mauron.
- Trend gauge: a sustained close above the 200‑DMA at $72,001 is needed to neutralize medium‑term downside, says IG’s Tony Sycamore.
- On‑chain shows long‑term holder capitulation and coins moving to exchanges, consistent with forced selling CoinSpeaker analysis.
FOMC scenarios
- Fed holds with dovish tilt: removes main headwind, shifts focus back to the Clarity Act and spot ETF demand. Near‑term target returns to $65,000–$65,500.
- 25 bp hike: likely accelerates ETF outflows beyond July 23–24 pace, raises odds of a $60,000 test where retail interest and options activity are concentrated.
Time and impact markers
- FOMC decision at 2:00 PM ET, press conference at 2:30 PM ET, July 29 event reference.
Ticker references