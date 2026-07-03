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US spot Bitcoin ETFs log $295 million outflows as Ethereum attracts inflows

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US spot Bitcoin ETFs see $294.62m outflow. ETH funds stay resilient.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $294.62m on July 1. Ethereum products held demand.

Farside tracked the move. The data shows pressure on BTC funds, not a broad crypto exit. Source is Farside Investors.

BTC ETFs saw $294.62m daily outflows on Jul 1, per Farside.

ETH ETF flows looked more resilient, per Farside.

Flows split implies rotation within crypto, not full de-risking.

Flows matter now. Outflows can weigh on BTC. Steady ETH demand can shift positioning.

One day is not a trend. Watch if redemptions persist across sessions. A quick reversal would point to a rebalance.

Primary data: Farside Investors ETF flows.