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US spot Bitcoin ETFs log $295 million outflows as Ethereum attracts inflows
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US spot Bitcoin ETFs see $294.62m outflow. ETH funds stay resilient.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $294.62m on July 1. Ethereum products held demand.
Farside tracked the move. The data shows pressure on BTC funds, not a broad crypto exit. Source is Farside Investors.
- BTC ETFs saw $294.62m daily outflows on Jul 1, per Farside.
- ETH ETF flows looked more resilient, per Farside.
- Flows split implies rotation within crypto, not full de-risking.
Flows matter now. Outflows can weigh on BTC. Steady ETH demand can shift positioning.
One day is not a trend. Watch if redemptions persist across sessions. A quick reversal would point to a rebalance.
Primary data: Farside Investors ETF flows.