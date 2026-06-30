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Investors pulled $261 million from US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs see $231M outflows; Ethereum ETFs lose $30M

Another red day for U.S. crypto ETFs. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $231 million in net outflows, while spot Ethereum ETFs lost $30 million, per Farside Bitcoin ETF flows and Farside Ethereum ETF flows.

ETF flows now anchor how traditional capital adjusts crypto exposure. The Farside trackers are the key dashboard traders watch for direction of funds into or out of regulated products.

One day at -$231 million for BTC isn’t a shock on its own. But a streak of redemptions can pressure sentiment and signal profit-taking or de-risking.

Outflows are not a clean bearish verdict. They can reflect routine portfolio moves:

Shifts with Treasury yields or equity risk

Quarter-end positioning and taxes

Volatility controls and rebalancing

Both BTC and ETH seeing redemptions in the same session points to caution. Not capitulation.

Price action matters. If BTC and ETH hold key supports while ETFs bleed modestly, the market is absorbing supply. If outflows accelerate and support breaks together, the signal turns heavier.

Bottom line: U.S. crypto ETFs face near‑term pressure. The data shows active, liquid institutional exposure, not an exit. Sources: Farside Bitcoin ETF flows, Farside Ethereum ETF flows.