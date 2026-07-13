Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs log $282 million net inflows, snapping outflow streak

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ETF inflows return: $282M enters Bitcoin and Ethereum funds

ETF flows turned positive. Net $282M moved into Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, per Farside.

This breaks the recent outflow run. It shows allocators haven’t stepped away. Flows give a cleaner demand read than spot price moves. Data via Farside.

$282M net inflows into BTC and ETH ETFs reported by Farside.

Outflows snapped after a volatile stretch.

Flows remain a key institutional signal for crypto.

Why it matters. Redemptions create a “risk-off” story. A return to inflows pushes back on that. Both BTC and ETH saw demand, pointing to broader interest across funds.

What to watch. One print isn’t a trend. The test is follow‑through over several sessions. See if major issuers keep gathering capital. Track the daily tapes at Farside.

Bottom line. Regulated products are attracting buyers again. If the data holds, this can build into a wider pattern. If not, it’s still a clear snapshot of where attention sits today based on flows.