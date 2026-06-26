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Global Bitcoin ETP Holdings Fall 8% as Institutional Demand Weakens

Institutional Bitcoin ETP holdings post record 8% decline

Global Bitcoin ETP holdings have dropped by 127,774 BTC — around 8% from their peak, according to K33 Research. This marks the largest drawdown on record and signals weakening institutional demand.

Rolling one-year flows turned negative for the first time since November 2023.

Daily outflows slowed sharply — from about 4,400 BTC/day to 625 BTC/day — suggesting selling pressure is easing.

ETPs serve as a gauge for regulated, brokerage-account demand.

Without consistent inflows, spot buyers face heavier supply absorption, making rallies more vulnerable to momentum fade.

The market now faces two forces — declining institutional support and signs of slowing sell pressure.

If outflows stabilize and turn positive, sentiment could shift. If the drawdown continues, institutions may not yet be ready to drive recovery.