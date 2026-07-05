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Bitcoin rebounds to $63,000 as traders watch ETF inflows

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**Bitcoin rebounds to $63K, but ETF flows still dictate direction**

Bitcoin has rebounded to around $63,000 after a brief selloff, offering bulls a short-term relief. The move stabilizes the market above recent lows but stops short of confirming a sustainable recovery.

Traders now focus on BTC-linked exchange-traded fund flows — the key signal of institutional demand. According to Farside data, flows remain mixed, showing neither clear inflows nor strong outflows. That fragility keeps Bitcoin sensitive to broader macro sentiment and risk indicators.

The bounce occurred inside a consolidation range, not a new uptrend. Analysts note that ETF demand has become more influential than in previous cycles: when inflows turn positive, they absorb supply and stabilize volatility; when outflows accelerate, spot prices face renewed pressure.

In the near term, the setup is clear:

- **Bullish case** — BTC holds above $62K, ETF flows improve, and traders treat the dip as accumulation.

- **Bearish case** — ETF demand fails to recover, leaving Bitcoin vulnerable below resistance.

For now, the market has paused its decline. But until spot ETF inflows confirm renewed institutional interest, this is a fragile rebound, not a trend reversal.

_Source: Farside Investors, NewsBTC_