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Bitcoin tests $60,000 as spot and futures volumes drop 20%

Bitcoin volume drops 20%, liquidity thins at $60k

Bitcoin hovers near $60,000. Spot and futures volume fell 20% versus the weekly average.

Price sits on thin liquidity. That raises sensitivity around $60,000 support. Source: The Currency Analytics.

Low volume isn’t a crash call. It signals weak conviction from both buyers and sellers.

Why this matters now. Shallow depth can amplify both breakdowns and sharp rebounds at a widely watched level.

Spillovers appear fast when liquidity is tight:

- ETF flow shifts can steer institutional positioning

- Treasury moves tied to Bitcoin can sway altcoin sentiment

- Token-level network metrics can reset views on support, demand, supply

What to watch next:

- Do follow-up flows and on-chain data confirm the same pattern

- Does open interest align with thinning liquidity

- Do governance dashboards or official filings reinforce the theme

- Whether capital is exiting crypto, rotating to “safer” crypto, or waiting in stablecoins

Core data and checks:

- 20% drop in spot and futures volume and $60k test reported by The Currency Analytics, cross-checked there against Binance spot metrics and CME volume trackers

Quote guidance from the report: “This is a signal, not a guarantee.”