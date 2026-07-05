Bearish

CryptoQuant reports rising exchange inflows as Bitcoin volatility risk grows

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**CryptoQuant: Exchange Deposits Signal Higher Volatility Risk**

Bitcoin’s rebound has not eliminated the risk of another sharp move. CryptoQuant reports a rise in exchange deposits across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins — a pattern that often precedes increased market volatility.

Exchange inflows suggest traders are repositioning risk. Coins sent to exchanges can be sold, hedged, or used as collateral, signaling preparation for high activity. While this does not guarantee a selloff, it shows sensitivity is rising after Bitcoin’s short-term rebound.

Current conditions remain fragile. ETF flows are mixed, altcoins weak, and macro sentiment uncertain. Large deposits hint that traders may be bracing for turbulence rather than accumulation.

The key question is how the market absorbs these inflows.

If Bitcoin holds firm despite rising exchange balances, stability could return.

If prices slip as deposits remain high, CryptoQuant’s warning could turn into a stronger downside signal.

For now, the data points to caution — not panic.

Bitcoin’s recovery stands, but the market looks ready for sudden movement.