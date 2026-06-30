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Bitmine Immersion Technologies expands Ethereum treasury to 5.7 million ETH

Bitmine lifts ETH treasury to 5,700,040, joining top corporate holders

Bitmine Immersion Technologies bought more Ethereum. Its treasury now totals 5,700,040 ETH, per Cryip.

This places Bitmine among the largest publicly disclosed corporate ETH holders, according to Cryip.

The firm keeps treating ETH as a treasury asset despite a soft tape. It’s a different playbook from Bitcoin, but the balance-sheet logic is similar.

Signal: continued ETH accumulation through weak sentiment source

Debate: price exposure, network utility, or staking economics as the driver source

Risk lens: confidence vs. concentration risk if volatility rises source

ETH sits at the core of DeFi, NFTs, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. But as a corporate treasury asset, it lacks BTC’s simple narrative. Bitmine’s move adds a large, public datapoint to that question set source.

Traders will watch the timing. Strength would validate the build. Weakness would amplify volatility and treasury-management scrutiny source.