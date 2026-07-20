Coinspeaker
5 hour ago
Neutral

BlackRock’s IBIT sells 100,000 BTC as ETF outflows hit demand

min

BlackRock’s IBIT sold nearly 100,000 BTC to meet redemptions, cutting holdings to just over 733,000 BTC, while BTC rebounded ~10% off sub-$57,000 lows in early July 2026.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas says gold ETF history best maps Bitcoin ETFs. Both are wrappers on non-yielding assets. Flows track sentiment, not cash flow fundamentals. GLD once topped ETFs in 2011, then lagged for years before new highs. He notes US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew ~$38B net since Jan 2024, among the fastest launches.

IBIT’s redemptions show stress. Outflows hit price fast in weak macro. Bitfinex analysts warn more outflows could stall recovery. XS.com’s Simon-Peter Massabni counters that institutional demand is sturdier than headline flows and cushions sell pressure.

The roadmap: gold endured an ~8-year stagnation before setting higher peaks. Balchunas frames BTC similarly: long-term bullish “high-water mark” cycles, but near-term path depends on flows and macro, including the Fed. The bounce from sub-$57,000 helps his case, but confirmation is pending.

Key data and sources:
- IBIT holdings and redemptions reported across market trackers
- Balchunas’ thesis shared via X post and Bloomberg piece Eric Balchunas on X
- Gold price history context gold.co.uk long-term chart
- US spot Bitcoin ETF cumulative flows since Jan 2024 referenced by Bloomberg
- ETF flow dashboards CoinGlass Bitcoin ETF flows