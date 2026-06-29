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BlackRock’s IBIT surpasses Fidelity in Bitcoin ETF assets under management

BlackRock’s IBIT Overtakes Fidelity in Bitcoin ETF AUM

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has surpassed Fidelity in assets under management, strengthening its lead in the Bitcoin spot ETF market (source).

IBIT’s dominance reflects a trend: institutional Bitcoin exposure is consolidating into a handful of large, liquid funds. This gives them an edge on liquidity, brand, fees, and distribution — factors that pull in even more assets.

A growing AUM signals rising institutional demand or BTC price gains — and deeper liquidity makes funds more attractive for allocators. Large ETFs benefit from a feedback loop: size attracts flows, and flows increase size.

Fidelity remains a strong player in digital assets, but BlackRock’s scale and client reach make IBIT hard to challenge. This concentration brings both benefits — broader adoption — and risks, as market flows become sensitive to fewer issuers.

Traders will watch whether IBIT maintains inflows during market weakness. Flows, not just rankings, will reveal the resilience of institutional BTC holdings.

The shift underscores Bitcoin’s integration into traditional finance, where success is driven by scale, liquidity, distribution, and issuer trust — the same forces shaping legacy markets.