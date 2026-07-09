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Coinbase adds margin trading for Filecoin

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Coinbase adds margin trading for Filecoin (FIL). The exchange announced support in its update.

FIL gets leverage on a major US venue.

Coinbase enables FIL margin trading per its blog

Traders get more flexible FIL exposure

Decentralized storage stays on the margin-list radar

Margin changes the setup. Leverage can deepen liquidity. It can also raise liquidation risk and make moves more sensitive to short-term sentiment.

This is market structure, not a price call. Margin access can support longs and shorts. Volatility can increase.

Filecoin’s angle is infrastructure. Decentralized storage, archiving, and cloud alternatives remain the core use case. The question is attention versus speculation as leverage arrives.

Source: Coinbase blog.