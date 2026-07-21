Coinbase’s Base to offer 1:1 tokenized stocks for non-US users

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Base moves to tokenized stocks for non‑US users

Coinbase-linked Base prepares tokenized equities. Jesse Pollak says tokens will be 1:1 backed with equities and pass through dividends. Pollak confirmed the model. Coinbase detailed the non‑US focus.

The product targets users outside the US. US retail won’t get access. Securities rules drive this choice. Custody, eligibility, dividends, redemption, jurisdictions — all must check out. Coinbase outlined these constraints.

Why it matters. Tokenized equities connect stocks with on-chain rails. Faster settlement. Fractional access. Global transfer. DeFi integrations. But trust is the blocker. Backing must be real. Dividends must flow. Redemption must work. Base says 1:1 backing and pass-through address this.

Coinbase changes the game. Distribution. Compliance stack. Institutional ties. A large user base. Not automatic approval, but stronger footing than offshore synthetics. Company materials stress staged rollout.

The US carve‑out is the key. It limits addressable demand now. It reduces regulatory risk. Jurisdiction and onboarding will gate access. Base frames it as non‑US only.

Market context. Tokenized Treasuries found traction. Equities are bigger but harder. If custody, transparency, and liquidity hold, this can be a real bridge between TradFi and crypto, not just headlines. Base positions for RWA expansion.

TL;DR

- Base builds 1:1 backed tokenized stocks with dividend pass‑through source

- Access restricted to non‑US users source

- Coinbase’s reach could accelerate adoption if compliance and liquidity land source