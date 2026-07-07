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Core Scientific signs 12-year AI hosting deal with CoreWeave to diversify revenue

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Core Scientific signed a 12-year AI compute hosting deal with CoreWeave. Miners seek new revenue lanes in a post-halving environment.

Core Scientific inks 12-year AI hosting with CoreWeave

The agreement points to mining sites being repurposed for high-performance compute. Power, facilities, and cooling find new demand in AI workloads. Core Scientific confirms the partnership.

A long contract adds revenue visibility. It reduces reliance on the next move in Bitcoin or the next difficulty change.

Not a pivot. A hedge. Some miners aim to monetize compute in more than one way. The strategy keeps Bitcoin mining while serving AI.

Core Scientific signed a 12-year AI hosting contract with CoreWeave source.

Mining infrastructure is being reused for high-performance compute demand source.

Public miners highlight AI exposure as part of their strategy source.

Investors get a clearer revenue runway. AI hosting offers an alternative path to monetize power and racks. Details on the partnership.