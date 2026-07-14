Derive lists DRV, stakers hold 66% of supply

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Derive got listed, which surprised me a bit, so I’m posting some notes I had collected before.

- The chat log is from March, and the staking happened roughly between last fall and winter.

- An options project related to Hyperliquid called Hyperdelta had proposed giving DRV stakers up to 6% of the supply.

- The timing was good, and as Hyperliquid got hyped, Derive also went up as a Hyperliquid-related options play.

- Since most folks staked to get this, every time the price rose some of them would partially unstake, causing dumps.

Currently, on the DRV mainnet, 66% of the supply is staked.

On CoinGecko, one-third of the circulating supply is locked in staking.

https://explorer.derive.xyz/token/0x2EE0fd70756EDC663AcC9676658A1497C247693A?tab=holders