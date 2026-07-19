DTCC runs live tokenized trades with Chainlink; LINK hovers near resistance

Bullish

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DTCC runs live tokenized trades; Chainlink named in stack as LINK hovers below $8.63

DTCC moved tokenized securities into live production trades. Chainlink infrastructure is reportedly involved.

On July 15, DTCC executed its first production tokenized trades with nearly 40 institutions, including BlackRock, Vanguard, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and NYSE. Source: DTCC production tokenization comment.

LINK trades at $8.33, down 1.65% over 24h. Source: Kraken LINK price. The market weighs if DTCC validation is priced in.

The pilot used tokenized Microsoft, Invesco QQQ, SPY, iShares SHV, and U.S. Treasuries, with assets fully backed by custodied securities preserving ownership, dividends, and voting rights. DTCC’s commercial Tokenization Service is slated for October launch, positioning the pilot as a revenue-facing precursor. Chainlink also expanded real-world data streams across Asian equities. Source: Chainlink expands APAC equity data.

Market backdrop is mixed: ETH slipped ~0.36% while BTC gained >2% over the same window, indicating rotation among majors rather than a broad risk shift.

Technical setup for LINK:

- Price compresses below the 100D EMA at $8.63; resistance spans $8.40–$10.90.

- Support building mid-$7 to low-$8.

- Spot volume up >50% on DTCC cycle; futures open interest up ~6–7%.

- A daily close above $8.40 signals breakout attempt and targets the upper band near $10.90.

- Failure to hold $8.00 on broader sell-off risks a reset toward mid-$7.

Base case: range between $8.00 and $8.63 into October’s DTCC Tokenization Service launch. Sentiment leans bullish, pending a decisive close above $8.40.

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Source: LINKUSD / TradingView