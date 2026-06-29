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ENA, SUI and EIGEN lead $73 million token unlocks this week

**$73M in Token Unlocks Hit Market This Week**

Around **$73 million** worth of crypto tokens will unlock between **June 29 and July 5**, led by **Ethena (ENA)**, **Sui (SUI)**, and **EigenLayer (EIGEN)**.

Last week’s value reached **$129.67 million**, so pressure is lighter, but still significant for traders watching supply shifts. Unlocks can alter circulating supply and influence short-term sentiment, especially in a fragile market.

When tokens become tradable, holders may sell, stake, or redeploy them. That uncertainty often weighs on prices before the actual unlock.

ENA draws attention from synthetic-dollar and yield-focused investors; SUI competes in the layer‑1 race; EIGEN connects to Ethereum’s restaking infrastructure. The events will test how well market demand absorbs new supply.

If buyers handle it smoothly, that signals strength. If not, traders may interpret it as another sign of thin liquidity.

For now, the week’s unlocks are smaller but still capable of moving the market, particularly across synthetic‑dollar protocols, layer‑1s, and restaking ecosystems.

_Source: Cryip_