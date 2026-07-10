Ethereum Foundation outlines AI agent architecture for mainnet smart contracts

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Ethereum Foundation researches AI agents for mainnet verification

The Ethereum Foundation outlined research on AI agents interacting with smart contracts on mainnet. The focus is on how to verify agent actions on-chain source.

- The work explores architecture for autonomous agents on Ethereum mainnet and how they interface with smart contracts source.

- It links agent design with verification layers to prove decisions, permissions, and outcomes, including auditability mechanisms discussed in the post source.

- Researchers emphasize thinking beyond simple transaction execution toward verifiable autonomous behavior source.

No immediate protocol change is stated. This is groundwork research; timelines for deployment are not specified in the post source.