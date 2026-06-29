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Ethereum faces $20M annual shortfall in core development funding

**Ethereum faces $30M annual core development funding gap**

Ethereum requires about $30M per year to sustain core protocol development, but current funding sources fall short by roughly $20M, said Trent Van Epps, former Ethereum Foundation ecosystem lead and Protocol Guild co-organizer in a CoinDesk interview. No replacement infrastructure is yet in place to close the shortfall.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) is accelerating its “subtraction” strategy — scaling back its central role and treasury spending from ~15% of holdings per year toward 5% by 2030. Workforce cuts of ~20% and ten senior departures in six months have sharpened governance concerns.

A major funding pressure point is the April 2026 expiry of the Client Incentive Program, which rewarded execution and consensus client teams like Geth, Erigon, and Lighthouse. It was intended as temporary bridge funding, but alternatives have not emerged at scale.

Protocol Guild has distributed nearly $40M since launch four years ago, averaging $10M/year, well below the $30M annual need. Large donors include Lido, Uniswap, and ENS. Van Epps highlights a persistent “free rider” problem — DeFi protocols, stablecoin issuers, and L2s benefit from Ethereum’s infrastructure while not being compelled to fund its upkeep.

Risks from the shortfall include loss of key maintainers, reduced client diversity, slower bug fixes, and delays to roadmap upgrades such as quantum resistance.

Despite the funding strain, Van Epps views Ethereum’s market position as strong — with leading roles in DeFi, stablecoin settlement, and EVM adoption — and argues the $30M target is minimal compared to its ~$200B market cap and trillions in stablecoin settlement volume.

He sees Ethereum governance evolving to a multi-institution model, with the EF focusing on research and coordination, while autonomous bodies handle funding and infrastructure. Clearer advocacy linking ETH’s value to its on-chain economy, he says, is key to attracting long-term institutional backers.

The next signal of success or failure may be whether core client team rosters remain intact 12 months from now.