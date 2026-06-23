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Ethereum leverage map shows balanced liquidation clusters at $1,900 and $1,600

**Ethereum Liquidity Clusters at $1,900 and $1,600 Keep Traders on Edge**

Market analyst Ted Pillows reports that Ethereum liquidation clusters are now balanced near $1,900 and $1,600. This means both upside and downside sweeps remain possible, with leverage still active despite ETH’s drop from its all‑time high.

Clusters on both sides make directional trading harder. A push toward $1,900 could squeeze short positions and give bulls a relief rally. A drop toward $1,600 could trigger long liquidations and deepen bearish sentiment.

In leverage-sensitive markets like Ethereum, such pockets often act as price magnets during volatility spikes. Persistent long exposure below current levels keeps downside risk alive, while heavy drawdowns could still attract buyers if liquidity improves.

$1,900 is the first upside target to watch — a move there would test short exposure but wouldn’t guarantee trend reversal. $1,600 is the key downside risk zone — a clean sweep could fuel more bearish headlines before any possible reset.

For now, the setup points to a volatility zone, not a quiet range. Traders are watching price action closely around these clusters to determine next moves.