Gno.land founder Jae Kwon hosts AMA on July 21

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Gno.land founder Jae Kwon to host AMA; project details, beta mainnet, and GNOT plans outlined

Jae Kwon, co-founder of Cosmos and Tendermint, will join a voice AMA hosted by “Chumisaenghwalbang.” The session covers Gno.land’s tech stack, token plans, and roadmap.

Gno.land pitches a next-gen L1 for Go developers. It uses Gnolang, a Go-like language (~99% similar to Go), aiming to make smart contracts more accessible than Solidity. It targets an “on-chain OS” model where code and applications run transparently on-chain.

Key tech

- Built on Tendermint’s BFT consensus with native IBC and Cosmos interoperability

- Custom GnoVM automates object storage and persistence to reduce state management and serialization work

- Beta mainnet and GovDAO are live; team is preparing public GNOT distribution, full mainnet, a Base bridge, and an AI-based smart contract auditing tool

AMA details

- Time: July 21, 2026, 12:00 PM

- Venue: Chumisaenghwalbang (voice)

- Airdrop prizes: 1 Apple AirPods Pro 3, 10 BHC chicken, 50 coffees (via coupon services)

Focus topics for investors

- How Gnolang and GnoVM lower dev friction and expand current smart contract workflows

- GNOT storage model, GovDAO design, mainnet launch steps, and ecosystem growth plan

Sources: website, Twitter