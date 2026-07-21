Gno.land founder Jae Kwon hosts AMA on July 21
Gno.land founder Jae Kwon to host AMA; project details, beta mainnet, and GNOT plans outlined
Jae Kwon, co-founder of Cosmos and Tendermint, will join a voice AMA hosted by “Chumisaenghwalbang.” The session covers Gno.land’s tech stack, token plans, and roadmap.
Gno.land pitches a next-gen L1 for Go developers. It uses Gnolang, a Go-like language (~99% similar to Go), aiming to make smart contracts more accessible than Solidity. It targets an “on-chain OS” model where code and applications run transparently on-chain.
Key tech
- Built on Tendermint’s BFT consensus with native IBC and Cosmos interoperability
- Custom GnoVM automates object storage and persistence to reduce state management and serialization work
- Beta mainnet and GovDAO are live; team is preparing public GNOT distribution, full mainnet, a Base bridge, and an AI-based smart contract auditing tool
AMA details
- Time: July 21, 2026, 12:00 PM
- Venue: Chumisaenghwalbang (voice)
- Airdrop prizes: 1 Apple AirPods Pro 3, 10 BHC chicken, 50 coffees (via coupon services)
Focus topics for investors
- How Gnolang and GnoVM lower dev friction and expand current smart contract workflows
- GNOT storage model, GovDAO design, mainnet launch steps, and ecosystem growth plan
Sources: website, Twitter