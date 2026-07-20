Gno Land hosts AMA on Gnolang, GNOT roadmap, and mainnet plans
Gno Land schedules a voice AMA with founder Jae Kwon, ex-Cosmos and Tendermint co-founder. Focus: dev experience, mainnet roadmap, token distribution, and tooling.
Key points
- Gno Land positions as a next-gen L1 for on-chain apps. It aims to act like an on-chain OS, not just a transaction network.
- Smart contracts use Gnolang, a language ~99% compatible with Go, lowering the barrier for Go developers compared to Solidity.
- Built on Tendermint BFT, natively aligned with Cosmos IBC. Interop across Cosmos zones is a core feature.
- The custom GnoVM automates object storage and persistence. This reduces manual state handling and serialization complexity for developers.
- Beta mainnet and GovDAO are live. Upcoming: public GNOT allocation, full mainnet launch, a Base bridge, and an AI-driven smart contract auditing tool.
Event details
- Date and time: Tue, July 21, 2026, 12:00 PM local.
- Format: Voice AMA in “취미생활방” community channel.
- Airdrop prizes: 1 Apple AirPods Pro 3, 10 BHC chicken vouchers, 50 coffee vouchers.
Why it matters for investors
- Developer-first L1 targeting Go ecosystem may accelerate dApp supply if tooling delivers.
- IBC-native design could ease liquidity and user flow from Cosmos.
- Milestones to watch: GNOT distribution mechanics, mainnet timing, Base bridge readiness, and AI audit tool rollout.
Sources
- Jae Kwon background and Tendermint/Cosmos history: project announcement and AMA post.
- Gno Land tech stack, GnoVM, and roadmap items: AMA briefing and community notes.