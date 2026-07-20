Gno Land hosts AMA on Gnolang, GNOT roadmap, and mainnet plans

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Gno Land schedules a voice AMA with founder Jae Kwon, ex-Cosmos and Tendermint co-founder. Focus: dev experience, mainnet roadmap, token distribution, and tooling.

Key points

- Gno Land positions as a next-gen L1 for on-chain apps. It aims to act like an on-chain OS, not just a transaction network.

- Smart contracts use Gnolang, a language ~99% compatible with Go, lowering the barrier for Go developers compared to Solidity.

- Built on Tendermint BFT, natively aligned with Cosmos IBC. Interop across Cosmos zones is a core feature.

- The custom GnoVM automates object storage and persistence. This reduces manual state handling and serialization complexity for developers.

- Beta mainnet and GovDAO are live. Upcoming: public GNOT allocation, full mainnet launch, a Base bridge, and an AI-driven smart contract auditing tool.

Event details

- Date and time: Tue, July 21, 2026, 12:00 PM local.

- Format: Voice AMA in “취미생활방” community channel.

- Airdrop prizes: 1 Apple AirPods Pro 3, 10 BHC chicken vouchers, 50 coffee vouchers.

Why it matters for investors

- Developer-first L1 targeting Go ecosystem may accelerate dApp supply if tooling delivers.

- IBC-native design could ease liquidity and user flow from Cosmos.

- Milestones to watch: GNOT distribution mechanics, mainnet timing, Base bridge readiness, and AI audit tool rollout.

Sources

- Jae Kwon background and Tendermint/Cosmos history: project announcement and AMA post.

- Gno Land tech stack, GnoVM, and roadmap items: AMA briefing and community notes.