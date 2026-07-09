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Grayscale discloses 0.15% Ethereum Mini Trust fee, pressures ETF rivals

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Grayscale sets 0.15% fee for Ethereum Mini Trust

Grayscale disclosed a 0.15% sponsor fee for its Ethereum Mini Trust. The filing signals a fee fight as spot ETH ETFs line up for the same exposure SEC filing.

The move shifts focus from approval odds to pricing. Small fee gaps matter when products track the same asset, here Ethereum (ETH).

Sponsor fee set at 0.15% per the SEC filing.

Mini Trust structure positions Grayscale for a fee-led contest among spot ETH ETFs SEC filing.

Lower fees can sway early asset gathering and adviser attention.

Why it matters now. Grayscale’s legacy trusts are known, but ETFs compete on costs. A cheaper “Mini” helps defend share with a price point ETF buyers recognize.

The race is real. Filings with fee terms and structures turn approvals into investable products. That broadens access to ETH without wallets or self-custody SEC filing.

What investors will compare:

- Fees

- Liquidity

- Issuer brand

- Seed capital

- Platform availability

Bottom line. The ETH ETF lane is moving to normal ETF rules: lower fees, sharper positioning, and a sprint for first flows.

Source: SEC filing for Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust