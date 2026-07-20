Grayscale plans cash staking payouts for Ethereum and Solana trusts

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Grayscale plans cash payouts from ETH and SOL staking

Grayscale proposed to pay staking rewards in cash to holders of its Ethereum and Solana trusts. Distributions would be quarterly if the amendments take effect.

The filings target around August 7, 2026 for implementation per validation materials. SEC filing index.

Applies to ETH and SOL trust structures with staking enabled

Cash proceeds paid on a quarterly schedule if available

Payouts depend on actual rewards, fees, and terms, not guaranteed

Why it matters: Proof‑of‑stake rewards often don’t flow through regulated products. Cash distributions could let traditional holders access network economics without running validators or managing slashing risk.

For ETH, pass‑through rewards reinforce the “productive asset” thesis long used in institutional pitches. For SOL, it could make regulated exposure more competitive by capturing native yield within the product wrapper.

Regulatory angle: Staking services face scrutiny when intermediaries pool assets or present yield. Grayscale is pursuing formal amendments via SEC‑facing documents, creating a paper trail for review and potential market standard‑setting if permitted. SEC document hub.

Key constraints:

Rewards vary by network conditions and validator performance

Fees, expenses, and tax treatment reduce or delay distributions

Operational and slashing risks remain, even with professional custodians

Final structure depends on approvals and execution

Bottom line: If implemented, ETH and SOL products that pass through staking rewards could outcompete plain price‑exposure vehicles, nudging the market toward staking‑enabled structures. Sources: SEC filings for Grayscale.