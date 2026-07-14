SlowMist warns compromised Injective SDK may steal wallet private keys

Bearish

SlowMist warns: Injective SDK may steal wallet private keys

A compromised Injective SDK package may exfiltrate wallet private keys. SlowMist issued the warning.

This is an infrastructure story. Not a price blip. It’s about supply-chain risk in crypto apps.

SlowMist flagged a malicious Injective SDK that may steal private keys source.

It highlights dependency risk in wallet-facing code source.

Builders are urged to verify packages before release source.

Why it matters now. Injective sits in active market conversations. Risk perception can shift. Deployments can pause. Liquidity can react at the margin.

The angle for Injective. If this is a security flaw, the pressure lands on dependencies and user protection. If it ties into listings or products, the questions become access and liquidity. If it meets governance, the test is implementation.

Read it narrowly. The signal is concrete. Wallet keys are at risk if the bad package ships. That’s the action item for teams closest to the stack.

Watch follow‑ups. Developer responses. Package audits. Wallet updates. Exchange reactions. Any continued moves after the first headline.

Source: SlowMist advisory on Medium.