Негативная

Institutions reduce Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs while adding XRP and HYPE

Institutions Cut BTC and ETH ETFs, Add XRP and HYPE

Institutional investors pulled capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF products but added funds to XRP and HYPE-linked wrappers.

Outflows from BTC and ETH suggest weaker short-term sentiment for the two largest crypto assets. These ETFs are key entry points for traditional capital, so redemptions can weigh on the broader market mood.

However, inflows into XRP and HYPE show that demand for certain altcoins remains. XRP’s narrative is tied to payments and legal developments, while HYPE benefits from the Hyperliquid ecosystem and niche on-chain trading interest.

This indicates selective positioning — institutions are rotating away from broad market exposure toward targeted plays. Bitcoin dominance, Ethereum sentiment, and altcoin flows may now move in different directions.

Still, inflows to smaller products do not offset the larger BTC/ETH outflows in scale. The more significant test will be whether BTC and ETH redemptions ease, and if XRP and HYPE inflows persist once volatility stabilizes.

Source: Cryptoslate