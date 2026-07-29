Korean regulators hold emergency F4 meeting after two-day stock plunge

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Seoul calls F4 market check after two-day stock plunge

South Korea convenes an F4 meeting at 6:00 p.m. KST on July 29 after two straight days of sharp equity declines.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Financial Services Commission, the Financial Supervisory Service, and the Bank of Korea will hold a “market situation check” session.

Officials plan to assess volatility and policy tools. Agenda typically covers equity stability, FX liquidity, and credit markets.

Timing signals urgency. Two sessions of heavy selling triggered the move.

No policy actions announced yet. Outcomes could affect won funding and risk sentiment across local assets, including crypto exposure via Korean exchanges.