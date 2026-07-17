Kraken Institutional adds Upshot valuation tools for NFTs and illiquid digital assets

Neutral

Kraken Institutional partners with Upshot to add valuation tools for NFTs and other illiquid digital assets. The aim is clearer pricing for holdings that don’t trade like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The integration targets funds, lenders, custodians, and pro traders that need defensible marks. It’s mainly for collateral, reporting, custody, and risk controls, not speculation. Source: NewsBTC: article edited by Samuel Rae and Kraken materials cited therein.

Why it matters:

- Illiquid assets lack reliable prices. That complicates NAVs, risk limits, borrowing, and balance sheets. Source: article text citing Kraken.

- NFT floors and thin markets create gaps between last trade and executable size. Valuation models add a consistent framework. Source: article text.

- Better marks can unlock credit against NFTs and niche tokens by informing volatility, depth, comps, and liquidation risk. Source: article text.

Institutional angle:

- Exchanges now compete on infrastructure, not just listings. Institutions want custody, reporting, credit, collateral, and execution tied together. Source: article text.

- Kraken positions its stack for workflows closer to TradFi, aiming to make illiquid assets usable inside formal processes. Source: article text.

What to watch:

- Demand from funds for NFT and illiquid asset valuation. If broad, expect these tools to become standard on exchange and custody platforms. If niche, impact stays contained. Source: article text.

Bottom line:

Kraken is building tooling so institutions can hold, price, and use illiquid digital assets, not just trade liquid majors. Source: article text.